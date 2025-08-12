LASU Calls Off Strike After Meeting With Lagos Govt

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Tuesday called off its industrial action after meeting with the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

New Telegraph recalls that the institution’s Senate, at its virtual meeting held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, suspended all academic and social activities following the declaration of industrial action by the JAC of Staff Unions on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The strike action was called off in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations of the institution, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi.

According to the statement, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) also approved the resumption of academic and social activities in the University with effect from Wednesday, 13th August 2025.

READ ALSO

The statement reads, “After due consideration of the updates received from the University’s Vice-Chancellor on the said meeting, the Senate said it resolved that: all academic and social activities should resume across the University on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, students should move into their hostels on all University campuses in Ojo, Ikeja and Epe from Wednesday, 13th August 2025, and that the 2024/2025 Second Semester Examinations, previously suspended, should commence on Monday, 18th August 2025.

“Students are advised to return promptly and prepare adequately for the examinations.”