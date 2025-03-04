LASU Calls For Justice Over Death Of 28-Year-Old Graduate

Share

The Lagos State University (LASU), yesterday, called for timely justice over the death of one of its recent graduates, Mr Adedamola Ogunbode, (aka Horlar).

The university said this in a statement by Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, its Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). She said: “The university management is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ogunbode, a recent graduate of LASU.

“The deceased, fondly known as Horlar, was allegedly killed by a prophet in the Ojo area of Lagos State, reportedly for ritual purposes.

“According to the report received by the management, Ogunbode, a 28-year-old graduate of Political Science Education, had been missing since January 16.”

She added that investigations by the security agencies revealed that the deceased’s mutilated body was purportedly found buried in the compound of a popular church in the area.

“The prophet of the church has been arrested and is currently assisting the police with their investigation.

