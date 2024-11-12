LASU-ACEITSE: Okebukola, Others Seek Collaboration Among African Academics

Share

A retired don at the Lagos State University (LASU) and pioneer Director of the Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (LASU-ACEITSE), Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, has stressed the need for African academics to collaborate in developing workable solutions to local challenges.

He made the call in his presentation during a seminar presentation and research exhibition organised by the Centre, which took place at the LASU-ACEITSE Lecture Hall and Pavilion, Ojo main campus of the state university.

In his presentation, titled: “Ten Years of CTCA: Evolution of CTCA 2.0 for Breaking Barriers to STEM Teaching and Learning,” Okebukola, the former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), challenged the students to concentrate on indigenous knowledge in teaching and research, even as he dispelled the notion that “white is always right.”

Meanwhile, the Director of the Centre, Prof Rasheed Sanni, while welcoming participants to the event, said the seminar presentation and research exhibition was an ancillary event ahead of the sixth Statutory Meeting of the International Scientific Advisory Board, the Governing Board of the Centre.

According to him, the seminar presentation and research exhibition indicated that all previous meetings of the Board had been held virtually, while with the sixth statutory meeting being the first physical meeting, the Centre decided to request some of the board members to make seminar presentations to its students.

At the seminar, the three members of the Board of the Centre, Emeritus Professor Peter Okebukola, Prof Uchenna Nzewi and Prof Alejandro Gallard shared their experiences with the audience made up of current and former students of the Centre through their seminar presentations.

In the first seminar presentation, titled: “Contextual Mitigating Factors in Understanding the Influencing Forces Behind the Development of State-Driven Standards,” Prof Alejandro Gallard, the Goizuta Distinguished Chair of Education, Georgia Southern University, USA, highlighted the frameworks of CMF’s as anti-federalism and pro-states’ rights, conservation, religion, anti-intellectualism and economybased accountability.

Also, in her presentation, the second in the series, titled: “Building and Sustaining Professional Relationships,” Prof Uchenna Nzewi encouraged the budding academics to build professional networks as they aim to succeed in their careers, using her personal experiences as an example.

The high point of the seminar presentations was research exhibitions by current and past students of the Centre, as well as students from the Faculties of Science and Education.

Earlier, the Chairman of the ISAB, Prof Juma Shabani, who is also the President of the Burundi National Commission for Higher Education, led other members of the Board and officials of the Centre on a visit to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello at her office.

