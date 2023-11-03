LASU, 10 Varsities To Compete In Tech Hub Talent Hunt

Students drawn from 11 Nigerian universities including the Lagos State University (LASU) and Covenant University, would showcase their technical prowess at a hackathon scheduled to commence on 3rd November 2023.

Other universities expected to participate are Taye Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Federal University Gusau, Federal University of Technology (FUT Minna), Federal University Lokoja, University of Jos (UniJos) University of Ilorin, Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Kwara State University (KWASU), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

A statement issued on Friday by the co-founder of Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) Nigeria, Christopher Eniayemo, noted that the event, tagged DecaHack, was not just another hackathon, but a testament to the evolving tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

He said, “As the world turns its attention to the potential of decentralised computing and the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), Nigerian universities are joining hands to create a platform that fosters innovation, knowledge sharing, and the transformation of brilliant ideas into tangible projects.”

While noting that Sahara ICP Hub has been at the forefront of promoting tech innovation in Nigeria, he added that “by collaborating with ten leading Nigerian universities, they are opening doors to students and developers who are eager to explore the realm of ICP and its possibilities. The hub aims to harness the power of decentralised computing and blockchain to shape a future where Nigeria can stand tall in the global tech arena.

“DecaHack presents an opportunity for students and developers to flex their creative muscles, interact with like-minded individuals, and seek mentorship from experts. It provides them with an avenue to shape their ideas, be it a mobile app, a blockchain solution, or a game-changing app.

“One of the most exciting aspects of DecaHack is its focus on turning innovative projects into potential startups. The event encourages participants to think beyond the hackathon and consider the real-world applications of their ideas.

“By providing the right guidance and resources, DecaHack hopes to launch the next generation of tech entrepreneurs who will create job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and solve real-world problems.”