LASTMA’s Intervention Saves 5 In Lagos Accidents

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says its timely intervention in two road accidents at Olohunsogo Bus Stop, inward Mile 2, and Stadium Hotel area of Ojuelegba, Surulere, have saved five persons from untimely death.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said that at Olohunsogo, a Toyota Camry with registration number FST 450 HG collided with a stationary Scania truck with registration number LSR 243 YC.

The LASTMA boss said that immediacy and precision of LAST- MA’s response led to the extrication of the Camry driver and a passenger, both of whom sustained grievous injuries. “These casualties were forthwith conveyed to Ademola Hospital situated opposite Ijanikin Police Station, where urgent medical intervention was administered,” he said.

According to him, the accident was caused by reckless driving. He said the driver of the stationary Scania truck was apprehended at the scene by LASTMA operatives, while officers of the Ijanikin Police Division provided security reinforcement.

“To avert paralysing traffic congestion, LASTMA personnel promptly evacuated the accidented vehicles, thereby reinstating seamless vehicular movement across the corridor,” he said. Bakare-Oki added that LASTMA operatives intervened when another accident occurred near Stadium Hotel, Ojuelegba, Surulere. He said that the accident involved a commercial Mazda bus with registration number KRD 141 YH.

He said the driver was negotiating the corridor when the vehicle rammed into the median on the Bus Rapid Transit lane. According to him, the bus driver and two passengers were found unconscious at the point of rescue by LASTMA officers. “Providentially, all three survived the ordeal.”

Bakare-Oki lauded the rapidity, professionalism, and collaboration exhibited by LASTMA officers and the police in managing both emergencies. He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to swift rescue operations, efficient traffic management, and public safety. He appealed to motorists to adhere strictly to governmentprescribed speed limits and ensure routine mechanical maintenance of their vehicles.