LASTMAN: Eating, Drinking, Smoking Behind Wheels Can Land Driver In Jail

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has issued a warning to motorists across the state that any driver caught eating, drinking, or smoking while driving could face severe penalties under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The agency which disclosed this via its official X handle yesterday, noted that under the provisions of the law, engaging in such activities while behind the wheel is now classified as a punishable offence and offenders might face one of several consequences, including the impoundment of their vehicle, an imprisonment term of up to three months, or a sentence involving six months of community service.

The severity of the penalty will depend on the nature and judicial interpretation of the offence, with judges granted the discretion to impose additional measures as necessary.

“Smoking, drinking and eating while driving is an offence according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018,” a LASTMA representative stated in the agency’s recent announcement.

This legal intervention is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the risks associated with distracted driving, a growing concern amidst rising incidence of road accidents within the state.

Experts have long argued that even seemingly harmless habits, such as having a quick snack or lighting up, can divert a driver’s attention and significantly increase the likelihood of accidents.

“The law is designed not only to penalise, but also to deter behaviours that compromise the safety of everyone on the road,” noted one traffic safety analyst.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

