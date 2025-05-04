LASTMA Warns Commuters Against Unlawful Highways Crossing

Share

Following a road incident that killed a pedestrian along the Ojota Expressway, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday issued a stern warning against unlawfully crossing highways.

The agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said the victim was hit by a lorry while attempting to cross the busy Ojota main carriageway, bypassing the designated pedestrian bridge.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the lorry driver, in an attempt to flee after the fatal collision, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a Toyota Corolla with registration number LND 905 HN.

The statement noted that LASTMA officers swiftly apprehended the fleeing driver and secured both the vehicle and the suspect before handing them over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation.

The deceased’s body was later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, in line with standard procedures.

Describing the incident as tragic and wholly preventable, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the victim’s family and reiterated the importance of using the pedestrian crossing provided by the state.

LASTMA urged the public to prioritise safety and avoid shortcuts that endanger lives

He said, “It is both reckless and unlawful to ignore the infrastructural provisions made for pedestrian safety,” warning that such negligence puts not only the offender at risk but also other road users.

“Disregard for traffic safety protocols endangers not only the individual but also the broader public,” calling for “collective vigilance and compliance to prevent further needless tragedies.”

