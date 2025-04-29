LASTMA Unveils 25th Anniversary Emblem

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), yesterday, unveiled the 25th anniversary emblem to encapsulate the enduring spirit of the agency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unveiled emblem was in commemoration of LASTMA’s 25 years anniversary.

Speaking at the official launch of the emblem, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Olushola Giwa, described the 25th anniversary as a moment for reflection, rededication, and visioning.

“It gives us the opportunity to assess how far we have come, recognise the men and women who wear the LASTMA uniform with dignity.

“It is also an avenue to unveil our roadmap for a smarter, technology-driven, citizencentric traffic management future in Lagos,” he said.

Share