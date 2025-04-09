LASTMA: Two Die In Lagos Auto Crash

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a lone bus accident at Total before the Emergency point inward Tollgate has claimed two lives.

This was contained in a press statement issued on its official X handle on Wednesday, April 9.

According to the LASTMA, the deceased bodies have been taken to the hospital, assuring that its men are on the ground doing the needful as traffic backlog has extended to Secretariat at the moment.

