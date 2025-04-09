LASTMA: Two Die In Lagos Auto Crash

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that a lone bus accident at Total before the Emergency point inward Tollgate has claimed two lives.
This was contained in a press statement issued on its official X handle on Wednesday, April 9.
READ ALSO
- LASTMA Officer Loses Leg After Being Hit By Speeding Truck
- LASTMA: Five Injured On Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash
- LASTMA: Two Injured In Lagos Traffic Accident
According to the LASTMA, the deceased bodies have been taken to the hospital, assuring that its men are on the ground doing the needful as traffic backlog has extended to Secretariat at the moment.
Please follow and like us: