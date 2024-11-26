LASTMA Rescues Driver Alive As Container Collapses On Car At Mile2

Share

There was an accident at the Mile 2 area of Lagos State, as a 40ft container fell on a Toyota Camry, with reg- istration number LSR 293 HJ, en route Apapa yesterday.

Fortunately, the driver was rescued alive thanks to the swift response of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). The joint rescue team rushed the victim to the hospital, where he received immediate medical attention.

Security was maintained by officers from the Kirikiri Police Division, ensur- ing a secure environment for the emergency responders. After the rescue, the Toyota Camry was removed from be- neath the container and efforts are underway to evacuate the fallen container. LASTMA officers are managing the scene to ease traffic congestion and restore normalcy.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bak- are-Oki, emphasised the im- portance of proper container securing by truck drivers and owners. He stressed that negli- gence in this regard endangers lives and property, urging strict compliance with road safety protocols to prevent such cata- strophic occurrences.

“LASTMA remains committed to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Lagos road- ways, working collabora- tively with stakeholders to uphold traffic laws and enhance public safety,” he said. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Ad- ministration (FMCSA), im- proper cargo loading and securing are common causes of truck accidents.

To prevent such incidents, truck drivers and owners must ensure proper container securing, using adequate tie-downs and restraints. Regular inspections and maintenance of cargo se- curing equipment are also crucial.

Share

Please follow and like us: