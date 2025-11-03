The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has informed motorists to expect a temporary closure of the Chisco–Victoria Island corridor due to ongoing efforts to recover an upturned gas tanker involved in an accident earlier on Monday.

This information was disclosed in a notice signed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq.

LASTMA stated that operatives and other emergency responders are currently on site conducting recovery operations and may shut the main carriageway at any moment to ensure safety.

“In view of the ongoing operation, the entire main carriageway will be temporarily closed to traffic at any moment to allow for the safe, swift, and professional recovery of the gas tanker and to prevent any secondary incidents during the process,” Taofiq said.

The agency appealed for patience and cooperation from road users, urging motorists to comply with diversion instructions from traffic officers on ground.

“Motorists are therefore strongly advised to exercise patience and cooperate with LASTMA officials and other emergency responders on the ground, as concerted efforts are being made to complete the evacuation operation within the shortest possible time and restore normal traffic flow,” the statement read.

LASTMA added that the safety of motorists remains a priority of the Lagos State Government, noting that further updates would be provided once the evacuation is completed.