LASTMA: One Killed In Lagos Auto Accident

A road traffic accident along the Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route to Iyana Ipaja, resulted in the death of a commercial minibus driver.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incident, which occured in the early hours of Sunday, involved a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerised truck that was reportedly caused by brake failure.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, noted that the LASTMA officers acted swiftly to rescue the surviving passengers from the wreckage.

Adeboye explained that the aftermath of the crash caused significant traffic disruptions along the axis, with traffic diversions enforced to ease congestion.

He, however, noted that the truck driver attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended, thanks to the vigilance of LASTMA officials.

He added that emergency responders from multiple agencies worked together to secure the scene and restore normalcy.

The statement reads in part, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) deeply regrets to announce a harrowing road traffic incident that transpired in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2025, along Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route to Iyana Ipaja.

“The catastrophic collision involved a fully-laden 40-foot Mack containerised truck (MUS 729 XY), which, reportedly due to catastrophic brake failure, toppled onto a commercial minibus — colloquially referred to as ‘Korope’.

“Tragically, the devastating impact led to the instantaneous death of the minibus driver, whose life was abruptly cut short in the line of duty.

“In a remarkable display of courage and promptitude, LASTMA Officers deployed along the corridor swiftly mobilised and rescued three passengers — two females and one male — unhurt but were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for clinical attention.

“The fallen articulated truck obstructed over 50 per cent of the arterial carriageway, precipitating a substantial traffic backlog that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo. LASTMA operatives immediately instituted comprehensive traffic diversion and control protocols to alleviate the congestion and maintain orderliness.

“It is worthy of note that the truck driver, in a failed attempt to abscond from the scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA Officers and promptly transferred to security personnel from both the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who had been duly notified by LASTMA officials.

“Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), and officers of the Nigeria Police Force collaborated efficiently with prompt coordination by LASTMA rescue team to secure the accident scene, recover the remains, and ensure traffic and civil normalcy were fully restored.”

