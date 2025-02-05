LASTMA Officer Loses Leg After Being Hit By Speeding Truck

Share

A Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer on Wednesday had his right leg amputated following a severe accident involving a speeding truck in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos.

According to the LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq who spoke on the development said the officer was on his way to his afternoon duty post when the tragic incident occurred.

Investigations revealed that the truck, with registration number KTG 33 ZZ from Bauchi State, was travelling from Agidingbi via Oba Ogunji Road toward Omole Junction when the driver lost control due to excessive speed.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact of the collision left the officer with multiple injuries, including a fractured right leg and hand.

Emergency responders rushed him to the Surgical Emergency Centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where doctors determined that amputation of his right leg was necessary due to the severity of the injuries.

The truck driver attempted to flee the scene but was swiftly apprehended by security personnel and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

LASTMA officials have since condemned the reckless driving that led to the tragic incident and reiterated their commitment to enforcing traffic regulations to prevent similar occurrences.

