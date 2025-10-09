LASTMA Nabs Suspected Fake Officer For Allegedly Extorting Motorist In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested a 47-year-old man, identified as Adetayo Adewodun, for allegedly impersonating a traffic officer and extorting N7,800 from a motorist at Itire Junction in Lagos.

The agency disclosed this in a statement yesterday signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Adebayo Taofiq. According to the statement, Adewodun stopped one Mr Ayano Stephen, a driver of a white Hilux vehicle belonging to a construction company, and accused him of making an illegal turn. Posing as a LASTMA official, he demanded N80,000 as a penalty, but later settled for N7,800.

The motorist, sensing foul play, contacted the agency’s toll-free hotline (0800-00-LASTMA / 0800- 005-27862) to verify the officer’s identity. Following the report, LASTMA’s Surveillance and Intelligence Unit, acting under the directive of its General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, moved to the scene, arrested the suspect, and took him to the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi for questioning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Adewodun belonged to a three-man syndicate that specialise in impersonating LASTMA officers to extort unsuspecting motorists around the Itire axis. The suspect reportedly confessed that the group made an average of N65,000 daily through such illegal activities.

Bakare-Oki commended the motorist for his vigilance, describing his action as a commendable display of civic responsibility. He reaffirmed LASTMA’s zero tolerance for extortion and impersonation, stressing that genuine officers can be identified by their official uniforms, name tags, and service identification numbers.

“We encourage motorists to remain alert and report any suspicious enforcement activity or impersonation attempts through our verified communication channels,” Bakare-Oki said. “The suspect will be arraigned before a Mobile Court to serve as a deterrent to others.” The General Manager reiterated that LASTMA remains committed to maintaining order and discipline on Lagos roads while protecting motorists from fraudulent individuals posing as government officials.