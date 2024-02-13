LASTMA Nabs Man For Allegedly Collecting N140,000 Bribe From Owner Of Impounded Vehicle

…confessed to making N250,000 weekly

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday arrested a serial impersonator, Femi Adegbemi after allegedly collecting N140,000 from the owner of vehicles impounded for traffic infractions by the Agency.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Mr. Adebayo Taofiq who confirmed the arrest said that the suspect was apprehended by the monitoring and surveillance team of the Agency in the Oshodi area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect was apprehended after the Agency received complaints of incessant extortions from owners of the inter-state commercial buses impounded and ticketed for traffic infractions around Moshalasi by the Alaka area of Surulere.

Taofiq said investigations conducted by the agency revealed that the arrested suspect has been collecting money from innocent owners of vehicles impounded by Lastma Officials during enforcement operations.

“The suspect always promises to help those whose vehicles are impounded to get their vehicles out of the agency’s custody.

“It is disheartening getting complaints from road users particularly owners of impounded vehicles on the activities of these unscrupulous elements impersonating and extorting money from different owners of impounded vehicles thereby tarnishing the good image of the Agency.”

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to having collected N140,000 from the owners of the impounded inter-vehicle.

Adegbemi further confessed to making an average of N250,000 weekly from the illegal deal with his other colleagues. But promised to turn a new leaf if left off the hook by the Government.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan warned the general public to be wary of these unscrupulous elements stating that the Agency operates a cashless policy as any violators apprehended are charged to Court via a ‘Referral Notice’ issued to them.

He, however, confirmed that more surveillance personnel have been strategically deployed to hunt down the unscrupulous elements who are duping innocent motoring public across the State.