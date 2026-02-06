LASTMA Impounds 27 Buses For Overloading In Major Enforcement

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 27 commercial and private vehicles for overloading, as it intensified efforts to curb unsafe driving practices across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan BakareOki, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying the enforcement action followed a statewide campaign aimed at improving road safety and ensuring strict compliance with traffic regulations.

According to him, the ve- hicles were seized during an early-morning operation after repeated warnings had been issued to motorists through public announcements. “The operation was executed following heightened concerns over the escalating risks posed by overloaded vehicles on major arterial corridors and densely trafficked inner-city routes,” Bakare-Oki said.

He explained that assessments by LASTMA officers revealed a troubling pattern among motorists, particularly commercial drivers, who rou- tinely overload their vehicles with assorted goods packed into luggage compartments and dangerously mounted on vehicle roofs.

“Such unsafe practices grossly obstruct rearward visibility, destabilise vehicular balance and critically impair a driver’s situational awareness of approaching traffic, especially during overtaking, thereby substantially increasing the probability of avoidable road traffic collisions,” he added.

The LASTMA boss described overloading as a serious violation of Lagos State traffic laws, stressing that it endangers not only the driver but other road users. He warned that the agency would not tolerate any conduct that threatens lives or property, noting that enforcement operations and spot checks would continue across the state.

“LASTMA urges all motorists to adhere strictly to stipulated loading capacities, maintain unobstructed visibility at all times and prioritise roadworthiness and safety in their daily operations,” Bakare-Oki said.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws professionally and fairly in line with the Lagos State Government’s drive for a safer, more orderly and efficient transport system. LASTMA also called on members of the public to support its enforcement efforts by reporting overloaded vehicles through its free hotline on 0800-005-27862.