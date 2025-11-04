LASTMA Impounds 155 Vehicles In Lagos Island

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 155 vehicles in a renewed enforcement drive targeting illegal garages, roadside parks, and makeshift shanties across Lagos Island.

In a statement posted on its official X on Tuesday, the agency said the large-scale operation was supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, and focused on traffic hotspots including Ebute-Ero, Oke-Arin Market, Odofin Street, Elegbata, and Marina (Oando Under Bridge).

The vehicles, ranging from tricycles to heavy-duty trucks were allegedly parked or operating in unauthorized areas, causing gridlock and posing safety risks to pedestrians and commuters.

Hon. Giwa said the operation aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to restoring order and discipline on Lagos roads. He explained that the clampdown forms part of a broader 24-hour traffic management initiative aimed at ensuring smooth mobility and compliance, especially ahead of the festive season.

“Illegal garages, unregulated markets, and roadside shanties have persistently undermined our collective aspiration for a smooth and orderly traffic system in Lagos,” Giwa said. “These impoundments send a strong message that the state government will no longer tolerate any activity that disrupts public order or endangers lives and property.”

He added that the exercise would also help eliminate environmental hazards and improve commuting experiences across the metropolis, stressing that maintaining law and order on transport corridors is central to the state’s mission of creating a safe, clean, and well-organized city.

Residents and business owners in affected areas commended the government’s action, describing it as timely and necessary for restoring urban aesthetics and improving safety.

Giwa assured that the enforcement would continue in other parts of Lagos where similar illegal activities persist. He urged motorists, traders, and transport operators to comply voluntarily with traffic and environmental regulations to sustain an orderly and efficient transport system.