LASTMA Impounds 155 Vehicles In Lagos Island Over Illegal Garages, Roadside Parking

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has intensified its crackdown on illegal garages, roadside parks, and makeshift shanties, impounding 155 vehicles during a sweeping enforcement operation across Lagos Island.

In a press Statement on its official X handle yesterday, the agency revealed that the exercise, supervised by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon Sola Giwa, targeted areas notorious for gridlock and disorder, including Ebute-Ero, Oke-Arin Market, Odofin Street, Elegbata, and Marina (Oando Under Bridge).

The impounded vehicles—ranging from tricycles to heavy-duty trucks—were reportedly operating in unauthorised locations, causing severe traffic congestion and posing safety risks to pedestrians and commuters.

Hon Giwa said the operation aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s renewed commitment to restoring order and discipline on Lagos roads.

He explained that the enforcement forms part of a broader 24-hour traffic management initiative designed to ensure smooth mobility and compliance, especially ahead of the festive season.

“Illegal garages, unregulated markets, and roadside shanties have persistently undermined our collective aspiration for a smooth and orderly traffic system in Lagos,” Giwa stated.

“These impoundments send a strong and unequivocal message that the state government will no longer tolerate any activity that disrupts public order or endangers lives and property.”

According to Giwa, the exercise also seeks to eliminate environmental hazards and improve the overall commuting experience across the metropolis.

He emphasised that maintaining law and order on transport corridors remains central to the government’s mission of creating a safe, clean, and well-organised city.

Residents and business owners in affected areas have commended the state’s decisive action, describing it as timely and necessary for restoring urban aesthetics and improving safety.