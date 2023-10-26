LASTMA Impounds 100 Vehicles Within 2 Days For Illegal Parking

The operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), have impounded over 100 vehicles, including private and commercial over illegal parking on top bridges across the state.

The Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq in a statement issued on Thursday, revealed that the impounding process commenced on Wednesday.

According to him, in just under 24 hours, more than 100 vehicles were impounded.

The enforcement followed the expiration of a seven-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued on Monday, October 16, 2023, to motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from operating and vacating bridges across the state.

Taofiq mentioned that Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, spearheaded the enforcement activities. He highlighted that the impoundment was a consequence of the lapse of a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ declared on Monday, October 16.

“The order mandated motorists and commercial bus drivers to vacate all unauthorized parking spaces and garages on elevated bridges.

It would be recalled that Giwa had previously issued a statement, implementing a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ to vehicle owners, particularly commercial bus operators, prohibiting them from parking on bridges throughout the state.

He explained that the exercise was to remove infractions impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges across the state.

In today’s statement, the commissioner indicated that more than 100 private and commercial vehicles were seized at various locations, including Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Carter) bridges on Lagos Island.

He stressed that the activities of the“recalcitrant” commercial bus drivers are contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

“The enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance on activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegal parking/garages on top bridges is achieved in line with the ‘Theme+’ agenda of the present administration.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers,” Giwa said.

He emphasized that all the motorists whose private and commercial vehicles were impounded would be promptly brought before the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.