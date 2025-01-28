LASTMA: Five Injured On Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday disclosed that at least five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries during an accident on the Third Mainland Bridge along the University of Lagos Waterfront inward Adeniji area.l of the State

The agencybmade this known in a press statement issued on his verified X handle on Tuesday.

The statement also noted that the accident involved a commercial bus and a Toyota Highlander, which has caused a brief disruption in traffic flow.

According to the statement, LASTMA officials, alongside good Samaritans, swiftly rescued the injured victims and ensured they received prompt medical attention, adding that efforts are currently underway to recover the affected vehicles and restore normal traffic on the busy bridge.

LASTMA, however, urged motorists to always drive cautiously, adhere to speed limits, and conduct proper vehicle checks before setting out.

The post reads, “An accident occurred on the Third mainland bridge at Unilag Waterfront inward Adeniji, and it involved a commercial bus and a Toyota Highlander.

“There are 5 casualties (Injured persons) involved and have been swiftly rescued by LASTMA officials and other good Samaritans.”

“Recovery of the affected vehicles is also expected to be done now.

“Drivers are also encouraged to cooperate with traffic officials and prioritise safety to protect lives and property.

“Let’s always drive cautiously and maintain within the speed limit. Checking car conditions before home should also be a priority.”

