LASTMA Finds 14 Officers Guilty Of Corruption, Misconduct

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday found 14 of its officers guilty of corruption and misconduct while performing their duties in the past four months.

Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, General Manager of LASTMA, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Lagos said punishments have been mettled out to the erring officers.

According to him, since his assumption of office on Nov. 20, 2023, a total of 18 officers had faced the authority’s personnel management board over conduct, and 14 were found guilty.

He said that the punishments ranged from dismissal and reduction in rank to voluntary retirement and issuance of warning letters.

“There are stipulated rules, and we have our code of conduct. The modus operandi is that any of our men found wanting either in terms of extortion or any other form of illicit act will be given a query.

“ After the query, the officer or personnel will be slated for personnel management board’s discipline,” he said.

On payment of fines with cash by motorists, the LASTMA general manager said that it was not allowed.

He said that every payment must be made into Lagos State Government’s account through a bank.

“If there is any official that extorts money in the guise of bank network issues, the official should be reported to LASTMA.

” He or she will face appropriate sanctions,” he said.

He advised LASTMA officers to live above board, and operate within the ambit of the law, the LASTMA code of conduct and all stipulated rules and regulations.

“We are laying emphasis on training and retraining of our men so that we can achieve better service delivery to Lagosians,” he said.