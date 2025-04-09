LASTMA: Eating, Smoking, Drinking While Driving May Attract Jail Term

Share

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday warned motorists that eating, drinking or smoking while driving could attract jail terms.

The LASTMA made this announcement via its official X handle, noting that smoking, eating or drinking while driving is a punishable offence under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The agency noted that the law is aimed at ensuring safety on the roads by preventing distracted driving.

READ ALSO

According to the law, violators risk having their vehicle impounded, facing three months imprisonment, or being sentenced to six months of community service, depending on the severity and judicial outcome.

The agency stated, “Smoking, drinking and eating while driving is an offence according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.”

“Additional Penalty: Impound vehicle/ Three (3) Months imprisonment or six (6) months community service.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

