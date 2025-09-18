LASTMA Deploys Drones To Boost Traffic Control, Security In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has commenced the use of drones to improve traffic monitoring and strengthen security surveillance across the state.

In a statement on Thursday, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, said the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) marks a shift from traditional traffic management to modern, technology-driven intelligence.

The initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision of leveraging technology to achieve sustainable urban mobility and enhance public safety.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the adoption of drones as a “watershed moment” for traffic management in Lagos, stressing that the innovation would transform the agency’s operations from reactive enforcement to predictive, intelligence-driven strategies.

“These drones will provide real-time aerial oversight, enabling swifter interventions, improved safety outcomes, enhanced emergency response, and a stronger security framework, while also promoting a disciplined motoring culture,” Bakare-Oki said.

He assured residents that drone operations would be carried out under strict privacy safeguards and in full compliance with regulatory standards to maintain public trust.

The agency added that the deployment is part of ongoing reforms to reduce travel time, prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and advance Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, which prioritizes technology and innovation for a safer, smarter Lagos.

LASTMA noted that the drones will complement its existing rapid-response systems, including the authority’s toll-free hotline (080000527862), for reporting emergencies and traffic-related incidents.