LASTMA Confirms Car Collides With Crane In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Saturday, confirmed a collision between a car and a crane at the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos state.
Taking to its verified X handle on Saturday morning, the LASTMA said, “An accident between a Crane and a car Opposite BRT inward Berger.
Saturday Telegraph gathered that there were no casualties and urged motorists to exercise caution while driving.
“Efforts are ongoing for evacuation while our officers are on scene managing the situation effectively.”
