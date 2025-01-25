New Telegraph

January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. LASTMA Confirms Car…

LASTMA Confirms Car Collides With Crane In Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Saturday, confirmed a collision between a car and a crane at the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos state.

Taking to its verified X handle on Saturday morning, the LASTMA said, “An accident between a Crane and a car Opposite BRT inward Berger.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that there were no casualties and urged motorists to exercise caution while driving.

READ ALSO

The statement reads, “An accident between a Crane and a car Opposite BRT inward Berger.

“Efforts are ongoing for evacuation while our officers are on scene managing the situation effectively.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Hearing impairment
Read Next

JOY EKEMEZIE: Sights on showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural tourism potential to the world
Share
Copy Link
×