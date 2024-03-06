LASTMA Arrests 19 Hoodlums, Seizes 123 Vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday arrested 19 suspected hoodlums for extorting unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

Adebayo Taofiq, the Public Relations Officer of the LASTMA in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday said a preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums were caught using fake identity cards to trick unsuspecting drivers and roadside traders into believing they were legitimate government agents.

He said, “Nineteen notorious hoodlums were arrested during an enforcement operation over the illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists.

“Investigation revealed that these 19 notorious hoodlums impersonated themselves as approved government agents with fake identity cards to extort innocent motorists, including illegal traders who sell by the roadside.”

Meanwhile, in an enforcement operation that began on Tuesday, the agency reported that 123 vehicles had been detained for illegal parking in the state’s Ebute-Ero and Apongbon under-bridges.

It further stated that drivers of private and commercial buses who park unlawfully generate unnecessary traffic congestion and impede other cars’ ability to use the bridges to connect to other parts of the state.

Taofiq described the agency’s general manager, Bakare Oki, as saying that the owners of the 123 impounded vehicles, including the 19 apprehended hoodlums, would face charges at the Lagos State Mobile Court.

“In continuation of general enforcement operations to unlock every traffic bottleneck across the state, we impounded 123 vehicles over illegal parking or garages around bridges across Lagos Island today.

“The owners of these 123 impounded vehicles, including the 19 arrested hoodlums, would be prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court.