Lastma Apprehends Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver After Killing Pedestrian

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has apprehended a driver who allegedly attempted to run away after causing an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

In the statement signed by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Bakare-Oki said that the lone accident involved a black Toyota Tundra with registration number FST 222 HV and occurred at the Mosalasi Roundabout on New Ipaja Road.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle, speeding, veered uncontrollably off the carriageway, mounted the pedestrian walkway, and fatally struck a woman who died instantly from the impact.

“The momentum of the vehicle subsequently propelled it into nearby private premises, known to be engaged in the sale of livestock, where it inflicted significant structural damage to the perimeter fence and an adjoining advertising billboard.

“The driver, upon realising the gravity of the calamity he caused, made a frantic attempt to flee the scene.

“However, thanks to the prompt, coordinated and courageous intervention of officials from LASTMA, the suspect was swiftly apprehended and restrained,” he said.

He added that LASTMA operatives handed the driver over to security personnel from the Gowon Estate Command, who were present at the scene of the incident.

“The remains of the deceased woman were respectfully relinquished to officers of the Nigeria Police Force for requisite procedures.

