LASTMA, Ambulance Service Save 2 Passengers From Bus Wreckage

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued two injured passengers who were trapped in a mangled bus after a collision along the Heritage Garden inward Oshodi–Oke corridor of Lagos State.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan BakareOki, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that LASTMA in collaboration with the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), rescued the two injured passengers.

According to him, preliminary findings revealed that a ‘Tata’ long red commercial bus, MUS 507 XX, was involved in the crash, reportedly triggered by speeding.

“The collision ensued when the bus rammed into another moving truck, which subsequently fled the scene without sustaining visible damage, thereby hindering immediate identification and accountability. “Upon receiving the distress alert, LASTMA operatives deployed within the corridor, swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On arrival, officers successfully rescued two critically injured passengers who were trapped within the mangled bus and immediately activated established emergency response protocols,” he said.

The LASTMA boss said that LASAMBUS promptly administered on-site first aid, before conveying the victims to a medical facility for comprehensive treatment.

He said that LASTMA officers apprehended the driver of the commercial bus for investigation, while the damaged vehicle was expeditiously evacuated from the roadway to eliminate obstruction, and to prevent secondary collisions.