LASTMA Alerts Lagosians On New Appraoch To Car Thefts

Residents of Lagos State have been alerted by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) of the new approach deployed by criminals to steal people’s cars in the state.

According to information obtained by News Telegraph, criminals are currently stealing people’s cars from their parking spaces across the state using a towing van bearing the logo of the LASTMA.

LATSMA, however, has distanced itself from the act, denying the driver arrested, saying that he was impersonating the government agency.

Already, one of the suspects has been arrested and he is currently facing interrogation with the police.

A woman was said to have recently made a video clip lamenting how some thieves attempted to tow her SUV with a towing van boldly having the inscription LATSMA written on it.

She claimed that around 2 a.m., she saw a towing van towing her SUV and suspected foul play and immediately raised the alarm, which attracted other neighbours who joined her in chasing the hoodlums, who eventually took to their heels and abandoned the towing van and her vehicle.

The woman, who wondered why a Lagos State Government car would be used to commit a felony with impunity, thanked God and her neighbours for their interventions.

Reacting to the disturbing development, LATSMA, in a statement issued through its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said that the driver of the towing vehicle is not an official of LASTMA.

“It is important to inform the general public, particularly motoring public, that the driver Adejumo Fatai, has been apprehended and is currently at Pedro Police Station for further investigation.

“Investigations revealed that the arrested towing van driver, Adejumo Fatai, impersonated one of the LASTMA Towing Van Operators with a fake identity card and fake LASTMA Tow Franchisee’s Sticker,” the agency noted in the statement.

Bolaji Oreagba, the general manager of LASTMA, urged the public to be cautious of dishonest individuals attempting to harm the Agency’s reputation.

He said: “In case of any complaint, comment and observation, you can reach Lastma via hotlines 08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928597”.