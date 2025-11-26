LASTCOC Applauds NPA’s 24/7 Oversight As Apapa Gridlock Eases

The Lagos State Truck and Cargo Operators Committee (LASTCOC) has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its round-the-clock interventions that have led to noticeable improvements in traffic flow around the Apapa port corridor.

Gridlock had intensified in recent weeks following repair works on the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works, leaving both export and import trucks stranded along the Ijora–Apapa axis.

But according to LASTCOC, the situation has steadily improved due to heightened on-ground oversight by the NPA leadership, particularly the Apapa Port Manager.

In a statement, LASTCOC Chairman, Shittu Lukmon, said the NPA’s sustained 24-hour traffic management efforts have eased bottlenecks at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) and reduced congestion across Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) despite the ongoing construction.

He credited the Apapa Port Manager’s “unusual commitment” for the turnaround, noting that his daily presence—often extending into weekends—has reassured the trucking community and ensured smoother truck movement into and out of the port.

“This is commendable work from the Apapa Port Manager,” Lukmon said. “I have never seen a port manager like him. I’ve seen him at the port on Saturdays and Sundays, making sure the entire system runs seamlessly.”

LASTCOC urged operators to continue supporting the NPA’s efforts, stressing that improved collaboration is essential to sustaining efficiency at the Lagos Port Complex while the repair works continue.