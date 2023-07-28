Ferran Torres Ready To Fight For His Place In Barcelona

In January 2022, Ferran Torres joined Blaugrana for €55 million. So far, he has scored 14 goals in 71 games. Interestingly, he played less in La Liga last season than he did in his first six months at the club, even though he made 15 more appearances.
Last season, Torres only started 14 times for Xavi’s team as Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele were higher up in the pecking order.
Barcelona is in need of raising funds this summer and Torres is being considered as a potential player to sell. However, the 23-year-old has expressed no interest in leaving the club.
“The rumours are put there by journalists. I have a contract here, I’m going to stay,” Torres told the media.
“I have it clear in my head, I am qualified to play for Barça. What is said about me doesn’t matter to me. I have to be calm with myself and work as hard as possible because, in the end, the reward always arrives.”
Torres however, acknowledges the need to improve after an underwhelming individual campaign.
“I am my first critic,” he confessed. “Last season was not good but it is one of the ones I have learned the most from in my career. Those ups and downs I had are helping me to be stronger now.”
One potential avenue for more minutes would be a move to a central striker to offer cover for 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski who, until Vitor Roque arrives next year, is the only natural in the position in Xavi’s squad.
“The more versatility I have, the more options there are to play,” Torres added. “I can play on both wings, forward or second striker. It’s good for me and for the team.”