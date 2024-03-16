Last Public Function: How No-Nonsense Olubadan Wielded the Big Stick Against Mogaji Oladoja

The late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, was until Thursday evening, March 14, 2024, a no nonsense man who was famous for his fight for the rights of the less privileged and the downtrodden in the society.

Right from his more active days as a gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, to his being a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Lekan Balogun, a former lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, would not condone any act of lawlessness or cheating that could rob anybody of his deserved right.

Many Ibadan and indeed Oyo State people will not forget in a hurry how the 81 year old monarch, who has joined his ancestors after two years reign, looked the “generalissimo of Gbegiri and Amala politics”, late Alhaji Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu (Alaafin Molete) in the face to defend any citizen whose rights were violated in any way, while many politicians would kowtow before him at Molete.

Though weakened by his advanced age, the lion in Mohood of Ali Iwo Compound of Ibadan remained intolerant of any misbehavior, insubordination or act of recalcitrance from anybody from any quarters till he breathed his last on Thursday at the UCH, Ibadan.

To him, it is either you shape in or shape out. When allegation came to the 42nd Olubadan in his Alarere, Ibadan Palace that Chief Kazeem Olayiwola, the Baale of Folarin Village in the Akinyele Local Government area of the state, was tormenting the residents of the community, the Olubadan Advisory Council under the leadership of Oba Balogun on January 16, 2024 wielded the big stick by ordering the suspension of the Community Head.

According to the Personal Assistant on Media to the now late Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, the suspension order was handed down by an ad hoc committee constituted by the monarch to hear the case. They included: the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Ismaila Abioye Opeyemi, Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Oluyemi Odeniran JP, Personal Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters and his Media counterpart, Chief Lateef Alade and Oladele Ogunsola respectively.

“Before the matter came to the monarch, Chief Olayiwola had been summoned to the palace when his report of tormenting the community was brought and every effort to dissuade him from his perfidious path failed. At the meeting which had him and his community (Folarin) members, in attendance, he was openly accused of selling a large portion of the community land among others to a developer without inputs from them, and his explanations fell short of credibility.

Not only that, his response as to what to do as a remedy for his transgression was non-committal as he said that he would have to consult a particular Mogaji. The Olubadan Media Assistant add- ed that the said Mogaji, according to the community “is a non-native of the place in the real Yoruba traditional set up because he is a son to a female child”.

It was at that stage that Chief Olayiwola suspension was pronounced with a directive that his membership of the Akinyele Traditional Council be withdrawn henceforth. The Olubadan commended the committee for a job well done. He thereafter appealed to the members of the community to remain calm and peaceful and shun anything that might cause disaffection among them.

He promised to always stand by his words not to pamper any- body that goes against his directive or unjustly deals with his subjects. The Olubadan who would not suffer any fool gladly, during his last public function on Saturday, March 2, 2024, axed another recalcitrant Chief, Wale Oladoja as the Mogaji Akinsola of Opopo Labiran Family Compound, Ibadan. Convinced that he was dragging the integrity of the Council into disrepute with his unguarded Social Media comments, and inhuman treatment meted to some residents of same Akinyele local government, the Olubadan Advisory Council stripped him of his Mogaji title.

The Family was immediately directed to send the name of another candidate to fill the position. This decision to strip Oladoja of his title was the fall-out of the emergency meeting of the Olubadan Advisory Council presided over by the monarch at his Alarere residence and which had in attendance representatives of the Association of Mogajis of Ibadanland led by its President-General, Chief Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori and the Assistant Secretary-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Suleiman Iyanda Raufu, who stood in for Chief Barr. Niyi Ajewole, the President-General of the Council.

There had been accusations against Oladoja by some of his co-Mogajis over series of traditional issues and court matters. In their verdict, the Council observed that Oladoja recent media outbursts were “divisive, disparaging and insulting and unbecoming of a supposed leader, who is expected to be urbane and cautious in deeds and actions”, noting that the conduct of Oladoja since his short suspension about six months earlier was not suggestive of any sense of remorse.

Earlier, the stripped Mogaji had been accused of non procedural, forceful eviction of landlords in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. Scores of residents of Alaja Phase One, Alaja Phase Two, Isagunna, and Aponmode communities had earlier staged a protest over an alleged forceful eviction from their property by Oladoja, while storming the premises of the State House of Assembly to register their grievances.

The residents who claimed that they had been occupying the land for decades said they were surprised to hear that someone had gotten a court injunction to evict them from their properties. Oladoja had been instrumental to the inhuman execution of the supposed court judgment on a land matter, thereby throwing out some residents of the village, a conduct described as untoward and a breach of the peace.