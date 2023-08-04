The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nige- ria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Nigerians for their tremendous support for the Commission during the just concluded Haji operation. The Chairman stated this during his address at the last set of Nigerian Pilgrims at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia before their departure to Nigeria.

The last batch of Nigerian pilgrims return home as NAHCON winds down Hajj 2023 operations Airlifting operations for the Hajj 2023 is winding down as the last batch of Nigerian pilgrims, on Monday, July 31, began their journey back to the country. The pilgrims numbering 298 from Kaduna, one from Bauchi and 16 officials departed King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jedda, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with AZMAN flight AZM2351 to Kaduna, Nigeria, at exactly 19:40hrs (Saudi Arabia time), an event that marks the end of 2023 Hajj operations. The NAHCON boss, Zikrullah Hassan could not hide his excitement as he thanked Nigerians.

He acknowledged the assistance of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima to the successful organization of the 2023 Hajj stressing that for the intervention of the Vice President which enabled the Commission to transfer its trapped funds to Saudi Arabia and also persuade the General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) to allocate more slots to our Nigerian Airlines.

“I want to sincerely express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Nigerian Government, especially, the President and Vice President for their timely intervention and support all through this operations. Their in- valuable support really contributed in no mean term to achieve today’s success story,” he said. The airlift today (Monday) marks the conclusion of the in-bound flight of Nigerian pilgrims with the final airlift of 298 Kaduna pilgrims, 1Bauchi State Pilgrim and 16 officials by Azman Airlines is coming four days ahead of the original date.

The Second Phase of the Operation which began on 4th July, 2023 after the completion of the Hajj rites with the air-lift of Sokoto State Pilgrims by Flynas was a rollercoaster of challenges and emotions which was amplified by the non-provision of slots to the Nigerian Carriers by the Saudi’s General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA). But after the resolution of the impasse following the intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, it has been a smooth sailing.

It would be recalled that August 3, was initially fixed as the final day of operation but the injection of additional aircraft by Max Air and FlyNaS had helped to ease the tension and increase the tempo of the operation. With the operation of the 183rd shuttle flight brings to an end, the 2023 Hajj Operations.