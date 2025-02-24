Lassa Fever: We’ve Recorded 80 Deaths In 11 States

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 80 deaths from 413 confirmed Lassa fever cases across 11 states during Epidemiological Week 6 (Feb. 3–9, 2025). The NCDC disclosed this information on its official website, noting that the case fatality rate (CFR) had risen to 19.4 per cent, up from 17.5 per cent in the same period in 2024.

The latest Lassa Fever Situation Report revealed that 73 per cent of confirmed cases came from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states, with Ondo leading at 34 per cent, followed by Edo 21 per cent and Bauchi 18 per cent. It said a total of 63 local government areas in these 11 states had recorded confirmed cases.

“In spite of a drop in new cases from 68 in Week 5 to 54 in Week 6, the agency remains concerned about the high fatality rate. “The affected age group is primarily 21 to 30 years, with a male-tofemale ratio of 1:0.8. The NCDC said while no new healthcare worker infections were reported this week, delayed case presentations had contributed to the rising fatality rate.

The NCDC pointed to poor health seeking behaviour, high treatment costs, and limited awareness in high-burden communities as major challenges. To address the outbreak, the NCDC had activated the National Lassa Fever Multi-Sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) to coordinate efforts.

“The key interventions include deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (NRRT) to Gombe, Nasarawa, and Benue. “The interventions also involve training healthcare workers in Lassa fever case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue, enhanced surveillance, and contact tracing in affected states.”

