Lassa Fever Outbreak: 14 Confirmed Dead In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Health has confirmed that no fewer than 14 people have been killed by Lassa fever in the state.

The was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Public Health, Dr Hyacinth Ebenyi during a Wednesday interview in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to him, there were 29 confirmed instances of the sickness as of February 20. The 14 patients were among those cases, adding that the state government is concerned about the fact that the state had just reported 110 possible cases of the illness.

“Yes, there has been an increase in the cases of Lassa Fever. The disease is really endemic in the state.

“It did not just start, it has been here, most times, during the dry season. So far, we have had suspected cases of 110, and out of this figure, we recorded 29 confirmed cases.

“Out of 29 cases, as of Tuesday, we lost 14 persons. Lassa fever is a killer disease. People should stop eating rats. Do not allow it to have any contact with your food.

“These signs progress within a short time, and if nothing is done, the affected person will start to bleed from the body openings until it affects the important organs of the body, and next will be death.

“Affected persons should go to hospital for treatment immediately,” he said.