Lassa Fever Kills One In Benue

At least one person has been confirmed dead from Lassa fever in Benue State, while over 50 identified individuals have been placed under surveillance in Ogbadibo and Okpokwu Local Government Areas to prevent possible secondary infections.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ejeh-Ogwuche, disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi on Thursday.

He said the deceased, a 54-year-old woman, was brought to Ogbadibo Local Government Area and later died on Sunday at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi. Laboratory analysis confirmed that she died of Lassa fever.

Dr. Ogwuche explained that, in the interest of public safety and to contain the spread of the disease, the state government swiftly sealed off a private hospital and mortuary where the corpse was deposited before being evacuated for burial. He said the facilities will remain closed pending full decontamination, disinfection, and epidemiological investigation.

According to the Commissioner, the state’s epidemic response team moved into action immediately after reports emerged that the corpse of the Lassa fever victim had been forcefully taken away by some community youths, breaching safe burial protocols.

“I personally led a high-powered delegation of health officials and security operatives to Ogbadibo and Okpokwu Local Government Areas following a confirmed case of Lassa fever and a serious breach of safe burial protocol,” he said.

“During initial response efforts, the Ministry’s Rapid Response Team was confronted by some agitated youths while trying to conduct a safe burial, and the body was subsequently taken to a private mortuary in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area.

“Through intensive dialogue with the family, traditional rulers, and youth leaders, the body was successfully retrieved and safely buried in Orokam by the State Safe Burial Team, in line with WHO and NCDC protocols.”

Dr. Ogwuche reiterated that public health safety remains the top priority of the Benue State Government, stressing that no act capable of endangering citizens’ lives would be tolerated. He commended the cooperation of local government chairmen, traditional rulers, and security agencies in resolving the situation peacefully.

He further appealed to residents to avoid handling corpses of persons who die from suspected infectious diseases and to report any cases of prolonged fever or unusual bleeding to the nearest health facility immediately.

The Commissioner assured that Governor Hyacinth Alia remains fully committed to protecting lives and maintaining vigilance against public health threats across the state.