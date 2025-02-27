Lassa Fever Kills Farmer In C’River

Share

A 30-year-old male farmer from Unincha community in Obubra local government area of Cross River State has been killed by lassa fever in Cross River State.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk, announced the outbreak in a public statement dated February 24, revealing that the deceased succumbed to the disease on February 17 at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FUTHA), Ebonyi State.

According to the report, the victim had sought medical attention at FUTHA on February 15 after experiencing symptoms for several days. He was diagnosed with Lassa Fever on February 16 but, despite medical intervention, passed away the following day.

His body was prepared at FUTHA and transported to Unincha community for a supervised burial conducted by the Obubra LGA Rapid Response Team.

In response to the outbreak, the Cross River State Lassa Fever Emergency Operation Center was activated on February 18.

Ayuk disclosed that the state and LGA rapid response teams have been deployed to Unincha, working in close collaboration with the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the spread.

Health authorities were said to have equally initiated several containment measures, including: contact tracing and case monitoring, community engagement and sensitization campaigns, own hall meetings with community leaders, decontamination of affected homes, ample collection for testing, referral of symptomatic persons to designated health facilities, as well as distribution of Lassa Fever and cholera medications, consumables, and other emergency medical supplies in high-risk LGAs.

