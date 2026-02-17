New Telegraph

February 17, 2026
Lassa Fever Kills 4 In Benue, 68 Suspected Cases, 11 Confirmed, 3 On Admission

At least four persons have been reported dead from Lassa fever in Benue State, with 68 other suspected cases, with 11 confirmed and three patients on admission in the hospital.

The state’s Commis- sioner for Health and Hu- man Services, Dr Paul Ejeh Ogwuche, disclosed this to journalists in his office in Makurdi yesterday.

Dr. Ogwuche announced that out of the confirmed cases, four of them are health workers. He said, “as we speak today, from our dashboard we have about 11 cases confirmed. 68 suspected, but laboratory confirmed about 11 and we have about three currently on admission. Of the four mortalities out of those confirmed 11 cases, four of them are health workers,” the Commission- er stated.

