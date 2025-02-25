Lassa Fever Kills 30-Year-Old Farmer In Cross River

Share

A 30-year-old male farmer from the Unincha Community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State has been reportedly killed by Lassa Fever.

The State Commissioner for Health, Henry Egbe Ayuk who announced the development in a public statement dated February 24, 2025, disclosed that the deceased succumbed to the disease on February 17 at the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FUTHA), Ebonyi State.

According to the report, the victim had sought medical attention at FUTHA on February 15 after experiencing symptoms for several days.

He was diagnosed with Lassa Fever on February 16 but, despite medical intervention, passed away the following day.

His body was prepared at FUTHA and transported to the Unincha community for a supervised burial conducted by the Obubra LGA Rapid Response Team.

In response to the outbreak, the Cross River State Lassa Fever Emergency Operation Center was activated on February 18.

Ayuk disclosed that the state and LGA rapid response teams have been deployed to Unincha, working in close collaboration with the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the spread.

Health authorities have initiated several containment measures, including contact tracing and case monitoring, community engagement and sensitization campaigns, own hall meetings with community leaders, decontamination of affected homes, ample collection for testing, referral of symptomatic persons to designated health facilities, as well as distribution of Lassa Fever and cholera medications, consumables, and other emergency medical supplies in high-risk LGAs

Ayuk reassured residents that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Bassey Otu, is taking all necessary steps to control the outbreak and prevent further spread of infectious diseases.

He, however, urged the public to remain vigilant against Lassa Fever, cholera, Mpox, and other epidemic-prone illnesses, particularly as the early rains approach.

He explained that Lassa Fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted through food or household items contaminated by Mastomys rats, commonly found in tropical regions.

The symptoms range from general weakness, headache, sore throat, and muscle pain to nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and, in severe cases, uncontrollable bleeding.

The Commissioner advised residents to maintain strict hygiene, keep their surroundings clean, store food in rat-proof containers, and seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if they notice any symptoms.

He strongly cautioned against self-medication and urged individuals to report suspected cases promptly.

The Cross River State Ministry of Health remains on high alert and continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent further spread.

