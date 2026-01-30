Lassa Fever Kills 17 Nigerians In Eight States – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that no fewer than 17 people have died from Lassa fever across eight states in Nigeria in the first three weeks of 2026.

The NCDC, yesterday in its weekly epidemiological report for week three, said eight states including Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Benue and Nasarawa, reported new confirmed cases, with Bauchi State accounting for 46 per cent of infections. The center said that the coun- try recorded 93 confirmed cases from the states.

According to the report, the country’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 18.1 per cent, slightly lower than the 18.2 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

The Nigerian Public Health noted that four health workers were infected in week three, high- lighting ongoing occupational risks amid the outbreak. The agency said that 89 per cent of all confirmed cases were reported from Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba and Edo states, while the remaining 11 per cent came from five other states.

It said that the age group most affected ranged from 21-years to 30-years, with a median age of 27.5 years, and the male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is 1:0.6.

The NCDC said the national Lassa fever multi-partner Incident Management System (IMS) had been activated to support response activities, including treatment of confirmed cases, distribution of medical coun- termeasures such as Ribavirin, and risk communication at the community level.