Lassa Fever Kills 155 In Seven Months

Despite sustained efforts to prevent and control infectious diseases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that Lassa fever claimed the lives of no fewer than 155 persons within the past seven months.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, the NCDC revealed that a total of 822 confirmed cases of Lassa fever were recorded in 2025 across 21 states and 105 Local Government Areas.

The Centre noted that 89 per cent of the confirmed cases originated from five states Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi while the remaining 11 per cent were reported from 16 other states.

According to the breakdown, Ondo State accounted for 32 per cent of cases, Bauchi 23 per cent, Edo 17 per cent, Taraba 14 per cent, and Ebonyi 3 per cent.

The NCDC stated that the most affected age group was between 21 and 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8 among confirmed cases. It added that both suspected and confirmed cases have declined compared to the same period in 2024.

The agency also confirmed that no new healthcare worker was infected in Week 29 of the reporting period, while the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate response activities at all levels.