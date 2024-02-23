Lassa Fever Killed Three Health Workers, Patient In Kaduna Military Hospital

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of three health workers and a patient, from Lassa Fever at the emergency ward of the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris who gave the confirmation on Friday in Abuja, noted that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health had notified the agency of reports of deaths from suspected viral hemorrhagic fever at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

According to him, the NCDC in collaboration with both institutions, was conducting a thorough investigation of the suspected cases and intensified response activities..

He said: “Four of the six blood samples from suspected cases sent to the Bayero University Teaching Hospital in Kano have been confirmed for Lassa fever,” he said.

“Furthermore, 25 close contacts of all these cases are now under follow-up and placed on prophylactic medicine.”

The NCDC boss further disclosed that Nigeria has documented 2,621 suspected Lassa fever cases, resulting in 84 deaths and a case fatality rate of 18.6 per cent.

Among these cases, 476 have been confirmed in 23 states across 84 Local Government Areas as of 18 February 2024.

Meanwhile, the NCDC boss said the activated multi-sectoral multi-disciplinary Incident Management System has taken distribution of medical supplies for case management, infection prevention and control, and laboratory diagnosis in all Lassa fever treatment centres in the country.

He also noted that the agency has commenced capacity-building exercises of some healthcare workers across all the geopolitical zones on Lassa fever preparedness, readiness, and response through the pilot Lassa fever clinical management fellowship.

He urged Nigerians to always keep their environment clean, and block all holes in their houses to prevent the entry of rats and other rodents. He also advised healthcare workers to always practice standard infection prevention and control practices.