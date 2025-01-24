Lassa Fever: Edo Govt Calls For Caution Over New Outbreak

Share

The Edo State government has announced a new outbreak of Lassa Fever, calling on the people to increase their vigilance and quickly report any suspected case.

The State government also urged the Edo people to improve their hygiene in order to reduce the presence of some rodents particularly long-mouthed rats which are the major carriers.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole stated this at a press conference announcing the outbreak where he also disclosed that the government has activated the Incident Management Structure (IMS) and appointed Dr Ekaete Tobi of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) as the State Lassa Fever Incident Manager for the 2025 outbreak response.

Additionally, he said all pillar leads and teams, including Surveillance, Laboratory, Logistics, Vector Control, Infection Prevention and Control, Risk Communication, and Case Management, are to be activated.

He said that early detection and treatment significantly improve outcomes and urged people to be vigilant.

He said “This declaration follows the confirmation of several cases of Lassa Fever in the state through laboratory testing. The outbreak poses a significant public health concern due to its potential for rapid transmission and severe outcomes if not effectively managed.”

According to him, “To contain this outbreak, the State Public Health Emergencies Response Management Team has activated its emergency response mechanisms. We are collaborating with healthcare facilities, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to implement the following measures.”

He listed the measures as “strengthening disease surveillance systems to promptly identify and report cases; scaling up treatment capacity at designated centres for the management of confirmed cases; educating the public on preventive measures, such as proper hygiene, rodent control, and safe food storage practices; equipping healthcare workers with adequate protective gear and training on Lassa Fever management protocols and partnering with national and international health organizations for technical support, resources, and supplies.”

Going further, he asserted: “Lassa Fever is one of the viral haemorrhagic diseases endemic to Edo State, and its recurrence remains a concern. In 2024, the state recorded 3,270 suspected cases, of which 292 were confirmed positive with 41 deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 14.0%.

“This marked an improvement from the 2023 outbreak, where 3,764 suspected cases and 372 confirmed cases resulted in 65 deaths (CFR of 17.595). Our goal remains to achieve a single-digit or zero CFR.

“This progress in 2024 was made possible through the dedication of state officials, the One Health team, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), partners, the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), and other stakeholders.”

