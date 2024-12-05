Lassa Fever: Ebonyi Govt Records 384 Suspected Cases, 23 Deaths In 2024

Share

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has disclosed that the State recorded 384 suspected lassa fever cases, 48 confirmed and 23 deaths in 2024.

Nwifuru made this disclosure in Abakaliki on Thursday during the official closure of Medecins Sans Frontieres MSF-OCB (otherwise known as Doctors without Borders Lassa Fever Project/handover of supported activities to the state Ministry of Health.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), an Implementing Partner came to Ebonyi State in 2018, as a health partner and had remained steadfast in Lassa fever management, treatment and control.

Nwifuru commended the implementing partner for the laudable achievements recorded in the state that has resulted in the reduction of Lassa fever epidemics.

“Records show that in 2024, Ebonyi recorded 384 suspected cases, 48 confirmed, 23 deaths while 25 persons discharged”

He reiterated that his administration has shown commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of the people.

‘In our 2025 budget, we have made provisions for the establishment of Specialist hospitals in each of the Senatorial zones of the State”

The Governor assured that the administration would accord priority to the request of the agency, in terms of creating a dedicated budget line for Lassa fever cases, and support for Lassa fever survivors among others.

Earlier in a remark, the MSF Field Coordinator Mr Allen Geoffrey, highlighted that the intervention goal was to reduce the incidence of Lassa fever in the State.

In a speech, the former Chief Medical Director of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Dr Emeka Ogah, extolled Medecins Sans Frontieres for their intervention in tackling lassa ever cases in Ebonyi State.

“MSF were able to de-mystify Lassa fever at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital Abakaliki”

“It was the efforts of MSF that Ebonyi had successful survival cases of Covid-19 victims, its a challenge to the Ministry because a vacuum has been created”

In attendance at the ceremony included Implementing partners, stakeholders, officials of the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Center for Disease Control, traditional rulers and Chairmen of Local Government Areas among others

