Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 206 Despite Drop In New Cases – NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 206 Lassa fever–related deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.4 per cent, alongside 1,119 confirmed cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed.

A new report released by the agency on Tuesday noted that the Lassa fever fatality rate in 2025 has risen to 18.4 per cent, higher than the 16.4 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024, despite a decline in newly confirmed cases.

According to the Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 51 (December 15–21, 2025), the number of confirmed cases dropped from 28 in Week 50 to 21, with infections reported in Edo, Bauchi, Kogi, Ebonyi, Plateau, Ondo and Taraba states.

However, the cumulative figures for the year remain worrisome, with 1,119 confirmed cases and 206 deaths recorded nationwide.

The agency noted that 21 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 105 local government areas, with Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba and Edo states accounting for 88 per cent of all confirmed infections. Young adults aged 21 to 30 years were identified as the most affected demographic group.

Encouragingly, the NCDC reported that no healthcare worker infection was recorded during the reporting week, while the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases declined compared with the same period in 2024.

Nevertheless, the agency warned that the elevated fatality rate underscores the need for early presentation, prompt diagnosis and improved case management, particularly in high-burden states.

The NCDC urged the public to maintain preventive measures such as proper food storage, environmental hygiene and early health-seeking behaviour, while encouraging state governments to sustain surveillance and response efforts.

It also advised Nigerians to report suspected symptoms through the NCDC toll-free line 6232 or via its official communication channels.