Lassa Fever Claims 13 Lives In Edo, 3 Monkeypox Cases Recorded

The Edo State Government yesterday confirmed the death of 13 people from the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The Ministry of Health Director of Public Health Stephenson Ojeifo gave the update in Benin.

According to him, three cases of Mpox otherwise known as Monkeypox were also recorded, though with no fatalities. Ojeifo said since the outbreak of Lassa fever was declared on December 30, 2024, the state had recorded 83 confirmed cases out of 378 suspected cases.

He said: “So far, we have 83 confirmed Lassa fever cases, with 13 deaths.

“Seven patients are currently receiving treatment, while others have been discharged.”

He said the fatalities were recorded in the Etsako West, Esan West and Esan North East local government areas, which had been identified as the epicenters of the outbreak.

