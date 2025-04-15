Lassa Fever Claims 127 Lives As NCDC Warns Against Poor Sanitation, Others

Share

No fewer than 127 persons have lost their lives to Lassa fever in 2025, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), as of the end of the 14th epidemiological week.

The agency’s latest situation report revealed that a total of 674 cases have been confirmed from 4,025 suspected cases across 18 states and 93 Local Government Areas.

In the most recent week under review (March 31 – April 6), 15 new cases and five deaths were reported from six States: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Gombe.

Director-General of the NCDC, Jide Idris, expressed concern that late presentation of cases and poor sanitary conditions were major drivers of the fatality rate, which is slightly higher than the same period in 2024.

He said, “Despite ongoing efforts, we’re still seeing avoidable deaths. The case fatality rate stands at 18.8% this year which is slightly higher than the 18.5% recorded during the same period in 2024.”

According to him, Ondo, Bauchi, and Edo States remain the epicentres of the outbreak, jointly accounting for 71% of all confirmed cases. Ondo alone contributed 30%, while Bauchi and Edo recorded 25% and 16% respectively.

“The data shows a disturbing trend: most of the confirmed cases are among young people aged 21 to 30 years. Poor awareness, poor environmental sanitation, and the high cost of treatment are serious barriers,” he added.

Idris appealed to Nigerians to take preventive measures seriously: “Avoid contact with rodents, maintain clean environments, and report to a health facility promptly if you have symptoms like fever, headache, or unexplained bleeding.”

While noting that no new health worker infections were recorded during the reporting week, a positive development amid concerns for frontline responders the agency acknowledged persistent challenges, including limited community awareness and poor healthcare-seeking behaviour.

To tackle the spread, the NCDC has activated a multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) at the national level, deployed rapid response teams to high-burden areas, and intensified community engagement.

In addition, essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment and antiviral drugs like Ribavirin, have been distributed to states and treatment centres. Surveillance, risk communication, and infection control measures are also ongoing.

The public is encouraged to stay informed via the official NCDC website (www.ncdc.gov.ng) or call the toll-free line 6232.

