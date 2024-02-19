Lassa fever claims 10 lives in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Health at the weekend said a new outbreak of Lassa fever has killed no fewer than 10 people in the state from January 4 to February 16. The Disease Surveillance Notification Officer of the ministry, Mr Sampson Orogwu, made the disclosure in a statement in Abakaliki. Orogwu said 25 people were infected, including two healthcare workers. He added that; “16 out of the 25 infected persons are males, while nine are females.

“The dead include a pregnant woman and two children. “The affected local government areas include Onicha, Ikwo, Ezza North, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ohaukwu and Abakaliki with Hausa quarters and Nkaliki areas in Abakaliki recording the highest number of cases.” He, therefore, urged residents of the state to report suspected cases to the ministry as treatment is free. The state epidemiologist, Dr Ogbonna Nwambeke, also in the statement, said the state government had been collaborating with relevant partners to check the spread of the disease. He said: “We call for the provision of logistics to increase surveillance and community engagement against risk factors.

“People are also advised to stop bush burning, avoid eating rats and not to touch any surface touched by an infected person. “We also advise people to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as covering their food and utensils properly. Nwambeke appreciated the state government’s provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health workers at the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre to secure their livesand to save others. Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus, a member of the are