Lassa Fever Cases Hit 30 In Benue

The Benue State Government has disclosed that the upsurge in Lassa Fever in the state has increased to 30 suspected cases.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Information and Orientation, where he led a delegation from the Ministry of Health accompanied by the State Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Focal Person, Professor Audu Onyemocho, and the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Asema Msuega.

The Commissioner said out of the number, seven laboratory cases have been confirmed and three deaths recorded so far. Dr Ogwuche, who emphasized the critical role of accurate information in effective public health response, noted that misinformation and poor health awareness significantly worsen disease outcomes.

He noted that public health success depends on multi-sectoral collaboration, adding that disease prevention and control cannot be handled by the Ministry of Health alone.

The commissioner said to address the situation, the Ministry of Health is seeking strong collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Orientation to disseminate timely and accurate health education through radio, television, print, and digital platforms.

He stressed the propensity to properly educate the public on the modes of transmission, early symptoms, preventive measures, and the importance of early presentation to health facilities.