Lassa Fever Cases Drop In Week 3, But Deaths Rise — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has reported a decline in confirmed Lassa fever cases for Epidemiological Week 3 of 2025. However, fatalities remain a concern, with 39 deaths recorded so far this year.

The NCDC disclosed this in its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report published yesterday via its official website. According to the report, confirmed cases fell from 89 in Week 2 to 71 in Week 3, with infections reported in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, Ebonyi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Delta, and Kogi States.

Despite the decline in weekly cases, it said that the cumulative number of confirmed cases for 2025 has risen to 214, with an 18.2 per cent Case Fatality Ratio, CFR — a slight decrease from 20.4 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

The NCDC noted that 77 per cent of confirmed cases originated from Ondo (38 per cent), Edo (22 per cent) and Bauchi (17 per cent).

The most affected age group, the agency said, was 21-30 years, with cases ranging from ages three to 94. It said no new healthcare worker infections were reported this week.

