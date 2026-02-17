Lassa Fever: 165 Cases Recorded, 31 Deaths In Five Weeks – NCDC

On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that no fewer than thirty-one people have died from Lassa fever in five weeks.

Speaking in a report issued on his official X handle, the Centre said there were over 754 suspected cases reported, out of which 165 were confirmed.

According to the statement, the 135 cases were currently being managed at treatment centres, with at least 110 suspected cases undergoing contact tracing and follow-ups.

NCDC also highlighted its response efforts, saying it had conducted a “high-level field mission to Bauchi State; activated the Incident Management System of the National Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre; analysed samples across the laboratory network to guide prompt diagnosis and treatment; and advocated for a budget line to support field activities for Lassa fever prevention and control”.

“Cumulatively, as at week five 2026, 31 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2025 (19.6 per cent).

“In total for 2026, nine states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 33 local government areas.

“Ninety-two per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from five states (Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo, and Plateau), while eight per cent were reported from four states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

“Of the 92 per cent confirmed cases, Bauchi reported 47 per cent, Ondo 18 per cent, Taraba 14 per cent, Edo eight per cent, and Plateau five per cent.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 74 years, Median Age: 28 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8 (Figure 4).

“The number of suspected and confirmed cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2025,” the reports stated.